Nadler Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,000. Williams-Sonoma comprises approximately 0.8% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,469,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,065,030.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.41.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.53. The company had a trading volume of 409,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.14 and a 12-month high of $74.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day moving average is $67.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

