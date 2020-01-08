Nadler Financial Group Inc. Invests $210,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,689 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in American Express by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 47,647 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 4,187.5% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in American Express by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,617 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.49.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $284,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,801.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $980,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. American Express has a 1 year low of $96.37 and a 1 year high of $129.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.37 and its 200-day moving average is $121.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.47%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

