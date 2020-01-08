Nadler Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,792,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,229 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 10.0% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $40,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 104.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,548,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,312 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15,407.9% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,533,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,919 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,366,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,524 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.89. 1,767,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,820,980. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

