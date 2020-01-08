Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $629,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 119.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 172,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.17. 67,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,009. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.07 and its 200 day moving average is $195.49. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.43 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.9101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

