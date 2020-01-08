Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $14.37 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $14,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 178,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 38,580 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,198,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,449,000 after acquiring an additional 140,706 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 139.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 165,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 96,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $60.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,650. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $60.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.6173 dividend. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.