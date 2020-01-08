Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabriva Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.79.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NBRV opened at $1.24 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 910.45% and a negative return on equity of 171.36%. The business had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. Analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 171,923.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.