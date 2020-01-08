Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $261.21

Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.21 and traded as high as $263.30. Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch shares last traded at $262.70, with a volume of 427,462 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €261.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €238.35.

Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch Company Profile (FRA:MUV2)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

