MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

MSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.56.

MSM stock opened at $75.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $64.59 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.68.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.97 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

In other news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 7,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $597,057.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 20.5% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 873,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,345,000 after purchasing an additional 148,523 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 27.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,719,000 after purchasing an additional 166,267 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 47.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 671,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 215,238 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 542,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth $36,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

