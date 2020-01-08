MovieBloc Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and $1.00 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00179476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.18 or 0.01379166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00027267 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00117730 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,796,659,185 tokens. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

MovieBloc Token Trading

MovieBloc can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.