Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,562,893.11 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total value of $1,562,893.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,931,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,680,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.74. 62,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,940. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $163.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 39.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 133.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MORN. BidaskClub lowered Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.