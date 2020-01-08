Morgan Stanley Increases GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,740

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,640 ($21.57) to GBX 1,740 ($22.89) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upped their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,660 ($21.84) to GBX 1,747 ($22.98) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,841.93 ($24.23).

GSK stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,762.40 ($23.18). 4,722,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,429.80 ($18.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,850.40 ($24.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,760.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,694.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 1.01%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Vivienne Cox purchased 308 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, for a total transaction of £5,313 ($6,988.95). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 330 shares of company stock worth $569,340.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

