Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) is TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises 1.4% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Moody’s by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 1,070.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,878,000 after purchasing an additional 740,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $241.00. 743,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,025. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $141.49 and a 52-week high of $245.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.08 and its 200 day moving average is $215.90.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.06%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,532,159.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,543 shares in the company, valued at $18,871,566.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,013 shares of company stock worth $7,353,939. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.18.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.