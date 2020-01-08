Monolith (TKN) Market Capitalization Hits $7.76 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, Monolith has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. Monolith has a market cap of $7.76 million and approximately $9,294.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,594,387 tokens. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

