Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MONY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.75) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.06) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moneysupermarket.Com Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 352.14 ($4.63).

Get Moneysupermarket.Com Group alerts:

Shares of LON:MONY traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 335.40 ($4.41). The company had a trading volume of 416,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 332.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 361.11. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a one year low of GBX 280.80 ($3.69) and a one year high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.