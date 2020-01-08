Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $46.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s FY2019 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

MCRI traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.76. The company had a trading volume of 122,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,201. The stock has a market cap of $889.28 million, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.61. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $40.63 and a 52 week high of $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $65.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.05 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 154.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 61.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 63.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

