Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Raises Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 119,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 158,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 478,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 56,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,416,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,020. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 108.78%.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

