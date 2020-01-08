Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys 536 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.2% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 114,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 38,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,548,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,342,306. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.88. The company has a market capitalization of $433.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

