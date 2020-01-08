Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,849 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,006,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,819 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,386,000 after purchasing an additional 790,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,362 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,426,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $757,885,000 after purchasing an additional 633,529 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,082,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,092,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.62. 416,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,722,469. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average of $51.84. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.