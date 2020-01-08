Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 550 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,727 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,335,159 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,510,444,000 after purchasing an additional 269,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,095 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,246,886 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $686,060,000 after acquiring an additional 602,772 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,448,755 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $576,376,000 after acquiring an additional 749,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $469,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,428,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,585. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.32. The stock has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

