Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 223 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.3% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

CVX traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.73. 557,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,357,189. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.87. The company has a market cap of $228.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.17 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.