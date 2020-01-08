Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRTX. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.16. The stock had a trading volume of 15,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,611. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 2.17. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $132.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,698.66% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $284,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $311,622.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,984,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,404,000 after buying an additional 802,468 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 149.0% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,899,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,211,000 after purchasing an additional 199,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,096,000 after purchasing an additional 181,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 47.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,206,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,233,000 after purchasing an additional 388,516 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

