Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NERV. William Blair began coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

In other news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $41,364.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,519 shares of company stock worth $88,885 over the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 60,879 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 1,082.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 599,198 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 184,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 51,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NERV stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.44. 4,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,026. The company has a market cap of $280.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $8.83.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

