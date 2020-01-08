Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

MIME has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Dougherty & Co lowered Mimecast from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Mimecast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mimecast from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.53.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.07. 788,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $54.57. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -672.43, a PEG ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.91.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $103.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,661,665 shares in the company, valued at $71,601,144.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $667,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,850 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 39.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter worth $166,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

