Midas Gold (OTCMKTS:MDRPF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Midas Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:MDRPF) shares traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.54, 396,441 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 378,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.

About Midas Gold (OTCMKTS:MDRPF)

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, antimony, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset is the Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

