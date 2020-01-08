Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,270 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.3% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.09. The company had a trading volume of 21,722,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,797,846. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1,220.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.55. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $160.73.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

