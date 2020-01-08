Micron Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) Trading Up 7.7%

Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR)’s share price was up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.80, approximately 125,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 42,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Micron Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter.

Micron Solutions Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR)

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

