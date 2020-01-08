Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $113.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Microchip is benefiting from strength in microcontroller business. The company is well poised to gain from strong demand for memory and analog and interface products. We believe that the company’s expanding portfolio driven by new product roll outs will continue to expand customer base. Moreover, it is well poised to capitalize on synergies from accretive Microsemi and Atmel acquisitions. However, Microchip is bearing the brunt of increasing lead time, slim demand trends in ZTE and Bitcoin business domains. Further, Huawei ban and significant exposure to Asian markets amid imposition of tariff owing to the United States and China trade war is likely to weigh on margin expansion. Moreover, significant debt burden amid increasing expenses on product development remain major concerns.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MCHP. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.88.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.33. The stock had a trading volume of 264,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,959. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $110.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 21,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 512.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $211,000.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

