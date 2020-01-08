Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.59. 12,648,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,524,837. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

