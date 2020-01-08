MenaPay (MPAY) Price Tops $0.0140

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. One MenaPay token can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Sistemkoin, ABCC and Hanbitco. During the last week, MenaPay has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. MenaPay has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $480,069.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00180693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.78 or 0.01369929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00119479 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,549,720 tokens. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Hanbitco, Sistemkoin and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

