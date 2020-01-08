Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 123.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 64,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 92,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 32,436 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 76,552 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 26,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Medtronic by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.52.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.39. 37,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,838. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.90. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $115.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.