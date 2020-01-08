MediShares (MDS) Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One MediShares token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. During the last week, MediShares has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. MediShares has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $296,233.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00180693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.78 or 0.01369929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00119479 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares was first traded on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,294,311 tokens. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

