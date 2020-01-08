Medgold Resources (CVE:MED) Trading Up 9.1%

Medgold Resources Corp (CVE:MED)’s share price was up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 35,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

In related news, Director Simon T.P. Ridgway sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,484,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$149,046.42.

Medgold Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties primarily in Serbia. It explores for gold, silver, and precious and base metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Tlamino project that comprises a block of two contiguous claims, including Donje Tlamino and Surlica-Ducat totaling 192 square kilometers; and five granted exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 570 square kilometers located in the Serbo-Macedonian Massif belt, Serbia.

