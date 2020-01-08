McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) Trading Down 10.6%

Shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) were down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.83, approximately 14,391,397 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 17,200,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McDermott International from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $122.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. McDermott International had a negative net margin of 56.57% and a negative return on equity of 349.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDermott International Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hook Sandra 714,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in McDermott International by 39.9% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 724,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,989,000 after acquiring an additional 206,552 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDermott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,412,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in McDermott International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,244,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,677,000 after acquiring an additional 38,183 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in McDermott International by 383.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 76,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in McDermott International by 187.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 32,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

McDermott International Company Profile (NYSE:MDR)

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

