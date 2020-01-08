McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) Stock Price Up 37.6%

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) rose 37.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.93, approximately 26,354,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 18,125,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on McDermott International from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $168.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. McDermott International had a negative net margin of 56.57% and a negative return on equity of 349.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDermott International Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other McDermott International news, insider Hook Sandra 714,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in McDermott International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 62,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its holdings in McDermott International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 194,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in McDermott International by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in McDermott International by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDermott International by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About McDermott International (NYSE:MDR)

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

