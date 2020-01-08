McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Given Hold Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.66) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of LON MCLS traded up GBX 4.10 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 43.50 ($0.57). The company had a trading volume of 282,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,871. McColl’s Retail Group has a 52 week low of GBX 37.10 ($0.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The stock has a market cap of $48.50 million and a PE ratio of 7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.62, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 40.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 51.27.

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighborhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer fruits and vegetables, milk, chilled foods, alcohol, confectionery, tobacco and e-cigarettes, canned and packaged grocery, soft-drinks, non-food, household, hot food-to-go, and newspapers, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

