Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.05. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 780 shares.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.54 million during the quarter.

About Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.