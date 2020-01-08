Masari Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Masari has a market cap of $209,356.00 and $658.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Masari has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Masari coin can now be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

