Marley Spoon Chess Depositary Interests 1000:1 (ASX:MMM) Trading Down 4.3%

Marley Spoon Chess Depositary Interests 1000:1 (ASX:MMM) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.31 ($0.22) and last traded at A$0.34 ($0.24), 41,069 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.35 ($0.25).

The firm has a market cap of $49.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.29.

In other news, insider Gilbert Siegel bought 278,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$80,898.00 ($57,374.47).

Marley Spoon AG provides weekly meal kit services in Australia, the United States, and Europe. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 173,000 active customers across the Marley Spoon and Dinnerly brands. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

