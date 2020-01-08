Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.80

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 85202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

MFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth $551,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 47,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,316,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,942,000 after buying an additional 775,353 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 51.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.