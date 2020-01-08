Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.35

Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and traded as high as $20.34. Manchester United shares last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 1,957 shares traded.

MANU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on Manchester United and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $811.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $166.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. Manchester United had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.44%. Equities analysts predict that Manchester United PLC will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANU. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 1,449.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 38.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 16.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

