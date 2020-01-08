Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for 0.9% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 14,258.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,162,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $650,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092,169 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,670,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,892,000 after acquiring an additional 283,790 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,634,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,616,000 after acquiring an additional 163,911 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,231,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,699,000 after acquiring an additional 254,700 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,554,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,504,000 after acquiring an additional 266,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

MMP traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $63.60. 54,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,940. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.97. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

