MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.42). MacroGenics posted earnings of ($1.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($2.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.94) to ($2.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 303.08% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGNX. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of MacroGenics from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

MGNX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. 142,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,982. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $32.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $518.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

