Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC restated an average rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.20.

NYSE:MIC traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $43.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,443. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,956,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $525,269,000 after buying an additional 195,568 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,511,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,284,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,200,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,090,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,046,000 after purchasing an additional 137,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 829,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,625,000 after purchasing an additional 486,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

