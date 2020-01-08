Lunyr Market Capitalization Achieves $2.15 Million (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 16% against the US dollar. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $3.97 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00011274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bittrex, BigONE and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00180453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.40 or 0.01364989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00119709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr’s launch date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Upbit, Liqui, HitBTC, BigONE, Huobi, YoBit, Gate.io, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

