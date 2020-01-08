Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $143.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.46.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.15. 69,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $121.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Rudd International Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 24,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

