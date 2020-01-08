Loopring [NEO] 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $404.00 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $404.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, IDAX, CoinMex and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00178691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.90 or 0.01409810 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00118222 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Switcheo Network, DragonEX, CoinMex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.