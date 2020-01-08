Longbow Research Lowers Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) to Underperform

Longbow Research cut shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Longbow Research currently has $62.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HXL. Bank of America cut Hexcel from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen set a $87.00 target price on Hexcel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hexcel from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hexcel from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.35.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of HXL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.58. 4,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,556. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after purchasing an additional 47,914 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 45,918 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.