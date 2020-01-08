Location Sciences Group (LON:LSAI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.20

Location Sciences Group PLC (LON:LSAI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.23 ($0.02), with a volume of 1614094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.33 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.60 and a quick ratio of 7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.58.

About Location Sciences Group (LON:LSAI)

Location Sciences Group PLC operates as a mobile location data and intelligence company. It operates through three segments: Digital Payments, Proximity Marketing, and Location Data and Insight. The Digital Payments segment offers migration of card payment systems to the EMV Standard known as ‘Chip and Pin' from old magnetic stripe systems.

