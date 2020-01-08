Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.04-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of 75-80, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.18 million.Livent also updated its FY 2019

After-Hours guidance to 0.40-0.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LTHM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Livent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $8.25 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.01.

Shares of LTHM traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $8.67. 1,318,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,276. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.32. Livent has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Livent had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

