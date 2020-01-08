LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will announce sales of $293.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $285.90 million. LivaNova posted sales of $297.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 20.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIVN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of LIVN stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.06. 11,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,616. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $64.80 and a 12 month high of $102.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $83,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $473,090. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in LivaNova by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in LivaNova by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in LivaNova by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LivaNova by 720.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 469,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in LivaNova by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 167,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

